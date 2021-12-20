In the new series, Marvel has changed the Punisher’s logo.

In a new series, Marvel has changed the Punisher’s logo.

The Punisher is making a big comeback in the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Entertainment announced on Monday the launch of a brand-new Punisher series written by modern icon Jason Aaron and illustrated by Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta.

The House of Ideas is billing the “prestige” series as the “ultimate conclusion” of Frank Castle’s Marvel Universe journey, so they’re going all out for it.

The series, which will debut in March, will consist of 13 monthly oversized issues, with the finale scheduled for April 2023.

Saiz will draw the character’s current journey, while Azaceta’s line art will focus on the flashbacks.

Following its recent involvement in real-world controversies, the series is also changing Castle’s iconic brand.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the character of Frank Castle after writing the Punisher over the years.”

What events in his life led to him becoming the Punisher, even before that fateful day in the park? And how far will he go to win the war that has consumed his life? Spoiler: as far as it damn well takes,” Aaron said.

“This is the destined next step in Frank Castle’s dark and tragic evolution from troubled kid to heroic soldier to revenge-driven vigilante…to the duly anointed King of Killers,” says the author.

Believe me when I say that I’m as excited about this story as I’ve ever been about anything I’ve written for Marvel.”

Castle has been forced to become a warlord of the Hand, reporting directly to the Beast, thanks to a strange twist of fate.

Aaron returns to the character for the first time since he penned the Punisher Max series for 22 issues between 2010 and 2012.

Steve Dillon’s art was featured in that series.

It’s an idea they’ve been mulling over for years, according to Marvel Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski, since the writer first pitched it at one of the company’s illustrious creative summits.

“Jason Aaron came into one of our creative summits a few years ago with a pitch for Frank that made our collective jaws drop,” Marvel Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski said.

“The story Jason is telling – a truly epic tale of darkness, violence, and choices – can only be told with the Punisher at the center.”

This series will continue Frank’s legacy while introducing us to a side of him we’ve never seen before, laying the groundwork for…

