In the new series of Killing Eve, Jodie Comer is ready for a baptism of fire.

In the new series of Killing Eve, Jodie Comer is prepared for a baptism of fire.

Jodie Comer, who plays Eve in the new series of Killing Eve, may appear to be an angel, but she’s about to undergo a baptism of fire.

Jodie, 28, wears a cross and stands at a font in white robes in the most recent photos from the upcoming fourth series.

Her character, assassin Villanelle, is seen wearing a cassock and a ruff with her arms outstretched in another shot.

But Villanelle, who is being pursued by MI5 agent Eve Polastri, played by Sandra Oh, 50, is about to unleash all hell.

The BBC hit drama’s final series is set to air in February.

Eve goes undercover in the new series in a last-ditch attempt to catch the murderous villain.

