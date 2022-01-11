In the new trailer for Uma Thurman’s Apple TV(plus) series Suspicion, no one is blameless.

Suspicion, Uma Thurman’s Apple TV(plus) series, has a new trailer, and no one is innocent.

In the suspenseful Apple TV(plus) series Suspicion, Uma Thurman is on the hunt for the people who kidnapped her son.

a.

Suspicion, an Apple TV(plus) series, is shaping up to be our next big obsession.

Catherine Newman, a prominent American businesswoman, is kidnapped in New York City by a gang of masked individuals, and Uma Thurman plays her.

The NYPD has identified four people as suspects, according to the investigators—the only problem is that they’re all British.

But it appears that there’s more to Catherine’s kidnapping than she’s admitting.

“Nobody buys me as a mother,” she tells one of her advisers.

“First and foremost, I’m a CEO.”

He replies, “Play along, there’s no other option.”

“This is the very first page of the playbook.”

“Except I don’t recall the chapter on the kidnapping of your only child,” she snarls back.

“We can’t be certain whether this is terrorist related, politically motivated, or simple extortion,” the detectives admit.

Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries, and Angel Coulby are among those who will appear alongside Thurman.

When the limited series premieres globally on Apple TV(plus) on Friday, Feb. 1, the truth will be revealed.

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

The first two episodes will be available to watch on February 1st.

The remaining six episodes will be released weekly.

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV(plus), with Charlotte Stoudt taking over as showrunner.

To put it another way, Apple TV(plus) has a lot of content to offer its users.

No One Is Innocent in the New Trailer For Uma Thurman’s Apple TV(plus) Series Suspicion