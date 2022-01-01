In the New Year Honours list, Ab-Fab star Joanna Lumley was recognized for her contributions to drama.

Joanna Lumley, star of AB-FAB, is one of dozens of celebrities to receive a top award from the entertainment industry in the New Year’s Honours.

The 75-year-old actress was recognized for her contributions to drama, entertainment, and charitable causes for her role as the outrageously boozy Patsy Stone in the 1990s sitcom.

“It comes as a complete and unexpected surprise, and is the kindest and most beautiful present imaginable,” she said, adding that she was “amazed, thrilled, and touched beyond words” to receive such a colossal honor.

Vanessa Redgrave, 84, was also made a dame for her six-decade career in drama.

“I’m surprised and grateful to be a part of this amazing group of British artists whose work has influenced me and audiences all over the world,” she said.

“Freedom of expression was a fight for my generation.”

“May it last for a long time.”

Bernie Taupin, best known for his long-running collaboration with Sir Elton John, was also awarded a CBE for writing lyrics for some of the singer’s most famous songs, including Rocketman, Tiny Dancer, and Candle In The Wind.

After chronicling her husband Derek Draper’s coronavirus battle, TV presenter Kate Garraway has been awarded an MBE.

Kate, 54, was honored for her harrowing documentary Finding Derek, which chronicled her family’s struggle to bring her husband home from the hospital after his Covid battle.

Mel B, 46, of the Spice Girls, received an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women. or Scary Spice, was named in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

June Brown, who played Dot Cotton on Eastenders, has been awarded an OBE, as has William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow on Corrie.

“Thank you for the award,” said June, a veteran actress.

It’s an honor, and I’d like to express my gratitude to Her Majesty and everyone involved in my recommendation.”

“I’m delighted to be receiving an OBE as it’s such a wonderful honor,” said Roache, 89, who holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest-serving TV soap star.

“I can’t express how pleased I am!”

Following a year in which he became a spokesman for racial equality issues, dancer and choreographer Ashley Banjo has said he is “humbled and extremely proud” to have been awarded an MBE.

On Britain’s Got Talent, the 33-year-old Diversity actress performed a headline-grabbing routine in support of Black Lives Matter.

“It truly is the pinnacle honor,” he said.

It’s something I never expected to happen, and it means the world to my mother and father to witness it.”

Author Anthony Horowitz is among the others who have received awards…

