In the Nissan Super Bowl commercial, who is the star?

In the Nissan Super Bowl commercial, who plays the lead role?

Nissan is bringing a star-studded commercial to the Super Bowl in 2022.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will compete for the NFL Super Bowl trophy this year.

On Sunday, a few more celebrities will compete for the best Super Bowl commercial.

On January 31, 2022, Nissan USA released the first teaser for their Super Bowl ad, which featured some well-known faces.

Eugene Levy of Schitt’s Creek and Brie Larson of Marvel star in the commercial.

The teaser was designed to look like an action movie trailer and is titled Thrill Driver.

Along with Levy and Larson, Catherine O’Hara, Levy’s costar, appears in the commercial.

The commercial also features Dave Bautista from Guardians of the Galaxy and Danai Gurira from Black Panther.

The full one-minute clip was released on Nissan USA’s Instagram on February 7, 2022, just a few days before the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, America’s most watched televised sporting event will take place.

Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl.

The Rams and Chargers both play at SoFi Stadium.

Many people tune in to watch the game, but they also watch the commercials and the halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform during the Pepsi Halftime Show in 2022.

The Super Bowl will be broadcast nationally on NBC, but it will also be streamed on Peacock, The NFL Official App, The Yahoo Sports App, NFL’s Game Pass, and other platforms.

The Super Bowl commercials will air during the Big Game’s commercial breaks this year.

Some of the companies that will be advertising during the game have already made their ads available on YouTube or social media.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.