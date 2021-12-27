In the Nordstrom Sale, these ‘Marshmallow-Soft’ UGG Fleece Joggers are 40% off.

The Nordstrom Sale has these ‘Marshmallow-Soft’ UGG Fleece Joggers for 40% off.

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

We can’t get enough of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, which is back for another year.

After Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and last-minute holiday gift shopping, you’d think we’d be tired of shopping, but the opposite is true.

We’ve honed our skills and can spot a good deal when we see one, which this sale has plenty of.

There are so many high-end brands in this sale, including fan favorites like UGG, that finding these joggers for 40% off felt like a stroke of luck.

However, this sale is only valid until January 2, 2022, and sizes are clearly selling out.

We’re not going to wait until the last minute to get these bottoms, especially since they come with free shipping!

For a limited time, get the UGG Betsey Fleece Joggers (originally (dollar)78) for just (dollar)47 at Nordstrom, with free shipping!

These joggers are pure enchantment.

They have a double-face fleece design, which means you get the silky softness on both sides — not just one! One reviewer describes the fleece as “marshmallow fluff,” while another says “the texture is wonderful.” These are the perfect pants for a movie night in on a cold winter day, but you’ll also appreciate them when you have to go out and face the cold!

These joggers have a drawstring waistband that can be adjusted as needed, and the ankles are tapered for a more polished look.

Another advantage is that you can machine wash and tumble dry them.

It’s simple.

We love a low-maintenance piece like this, but we’re not sure we’d be able to wait for these pants to dry on the line!

For a limited time, get the UGG Betsey Fleece Joggers (originally (dollar)78) for just (dollar)47 at Nordstrom, with free shipping!

Even better, these Betsey joggers are currently available in three different styles.

Twilight is a very dark grey, whereas black dims everything.

The white leopard pair is probably our current favorite.

The light grey spots on the white background almost glisten against the fleece.

Yours is such a sweet, snowy rendition of yours.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

These ‘Marshmallow-Soft’ UGG Fleece Joggers Are 40percent Off in the Nordstrom Sale