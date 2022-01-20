In the photos from First Girl From Plainville, Elle Fanning is unrecognizable.

In the photos from First Girl From Plainville, Elle Fanning looks unrecognizable.

In the new Hulu series Girl From Plainville, based on the Michelle Carter texting-suicide case that engulfed the country, see Elle Fanning’s transformation.

You’ll do a double take when you see Elle Fanning’s transformation in The Girl From Plainville.

On Thursday, January, Hulu released a first look at the show.

20, Elle as Michelle Carter, whose texting-suicide case was the inspiration for the show.

Elle wears darkened brows and wears a wig in the photos, perfectly recreating one of Michelle’s many court appearances.

“Uncanny wow,” Mad Men actress January Jones wrote on Elle’s Instagram post.

Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners, said it took little effort to transform Elle into Michelle in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I was struck by how eerily similar they looked just naturally the first time I met [Elle],” Patrick said.

“It was something we all talked about around the table when we all met.”

Elle only wore light makeup and a forehead prosthetic to match Michelle’s hairline, according to the source.

They kept things simple, according to Liz, because they didn’t want her appearance to be “distracting.”

Colton Ryan, who played Conrad “Coco” Roy in Dear Evan Hansen, will play Conrad “Coco” Roy in the film.

Michelle was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after Conrad committed suicide in 2014. The Hulu series will tell the story of Michelle’s conviction.

Michelle and the Roy family have not commented publicly on the Hulu series, but Liz and Patrick say Elle requested that the show be written with sensitivity and understanding. “She did not want this to feel sensational,” Patrick told Entertainment Weekly.

“She wanted it to be an honest portrayal of not just these families and what they went through, but of what people go through on a daily basis when it comes to their mental health in general,” she says.

“At the end of the day, yes, I do want people to be entertained by the story,” Liz continued, “but more importantly, I hope that it’s the start of a conversation—that we help everyone who is affected by mental illness, not just teenagers.”

The Girl From Plainville is set to debut in the spring of 2022.

Elle Fanning Is Unrecognizable in First Girl From Plainville Photos