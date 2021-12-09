In the premiere episode of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, ‘And Just Like That,’ the main character dies shockingly.

In the first episode of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot, ‘And Just Like That,’ a shocking main character death is revealed.

SPOILERS AHEAD — If you haven’t seen the first two episodes of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, don’t continue reading.

Whether you saw it coming or not, the death at the end of the first episode of HBO’s new Max Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, was shocking.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are enjoying life in their 50s in the premiere episode, “Hello It’s Me,” which was filled with the show’s signature glamor and a new sense of awareness.

There was still plenty of stunning fashion — note Charlotte’s gift to her daughter Lily of a beautiful floral Oscar de la Renta dress for her piano recital — but there was also a new sense of acceptance of the aging process.

“We can’t just stay who we were, right?” Miranda says, letting her hair grey. “And there are more important issues in the world than trying to look young.”

Carrie’s refusal to speak openly about her sex life on a new podcast, Miranda’s cringe-worthy attempts to appear woke as she returns to school to study human rights law, and Steve’s (David Eigenberg) hearing loss are all examples of the women’s advancing years.

But, as Carrie’s husband, Mr.

While his wife (Chris Noth) is at Lily’s piano recital, Big (Chris Noth) is riding his Peloton bike.

Big goes to take a shower as the dramatic music builds, drops his phone, and then seizes his left shoulder.

Big is almost gone by the time Carrie gets home, and she holds him in her arms, sobbing and screaming as the shower runs over them both.

“And just like that, Big died,” Carrie’s voiceover concludes the episode.

We learn that Big had a heart attack in the show’s second episode, “Little Black Dress,” which aired on Thursday as well.

As they are wheeling his body out of the apartment, Carrie summons Miranda.

“What are you going to do?”

