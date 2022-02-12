In the ‘Push It’ Super Bowl Ad, Charlie Puth reveals how his friends knew he was the Beatboxing Fox (exclusive)

In the ‘Push It’ Super Bowl Ad, Charlie Puth explains how his friends knew he was the Beatboxing Fox (exclusive)

For Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl commercial, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth transformed into a beatboxing fox, and he revealed how animators captured his spirit and energy in the animal.

He told, “I didn’t want to ask too many questions because I was just grateful that Frito-Lay wanted me to be in a Super Bowl commercial.”

“So I was like, ‘Oh, I’m a fox?'”

For the Super Bowl commercial, which is set in a jungle, Puth is joined by musician Megan Thee Stallion.

While studying the animals from a tree, an adventurer drops her packs of Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Cheetos on the ground.

The animals gather curiously around the open bags, sample the snacks, and make sounds that become the 1986 Salt-N-Pepa hit “Push It.”

By beatboxing the first few notes, the fox (Puth) gets the party started.

The tune’s signature beginning is then performed by a cute red cardinal (Megan Thee Stallion).

The fox is dancing with a hat and sunglasses by the end of the commercial.

Friends told Puth that his dancing revealed that he was the fox.

“I asked a friend the other day about it, and they said it’s more about the fox’s spirit than its physical attributes,” Puth said.

“At the end, you see him dancing; that’s something I’d probably do if I were invited to a function or an event.”

He also adores the Flamin’ Hot line of products.

“The Flamin’ Hot Doritos Cool Ranch,” he exclaimed.

“It’s difficult not to finish the bag in one sitting.”

“They’re incredibly tasty.”

In the commercial, Puth lays down some seriously heavy beats, which he’s been doing since he was 14 years old.

“It was just a way for me to meet new people and show off my musical [talents],” he explained.

“I wasn’t sure how to start a conversation, so I’d just say, ‘Hey, what’s your favorite Nelly Furtado song?'”

“It started out as a little social thing, but it’s turned into a way for me to draft records like ‘Light Switch.’ I started with a beat like you saw me on TikTok, and I just layered everything.”

As a result, you’ll be able to see how I make records,”…

