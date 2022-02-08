In the Rocket Homes Super Bowl 2022 commercial, who is the main character?

Who will appear in the Rocket Homes Super Bowl commercial in 2022?

Rocket Homes and Mortgage released a sneak peek of their Super Bowl commercial, which features some familiar faces, ahead of the big game in 2022.

Rocket Homes and Mortgage, a mortgage loan specialist, gave viewers a sneak peek of their Super Bowl 2022 commercial on YouTube on February 7.

Anna Kendrick is seen nervously conversing with an unidentified figure in the short clip.

“I’m so excited we’re in the Rocket Super Bowl commercial together; I’ve always adored you,” Anna says.

“Not that you’re old, you look great,” Anna quips nervously, “not that it matters ma’am.”

“Ma’am? Miss?” she adds, “I’m sorry, I don’t know what to call you.”

“Oh, just call me Barbie!” Barbie, who is sitting in a make-up chair, says to the actress.

Anna Kendrick rose to prominence as a result of her roles in a number of Hollywood films.

She has appeared in films such as Twilight, Pitch Perfect, Up in the Air, and A Simple Favor.

Anna also appeared in Trolls World Tour, Into the Woods, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, End of Watch, and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

The Oscar nominee reportedly has a net worth of (dollar)20 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in the 56th Super Bowl matchup.

Super Bowl 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The big game will air on NBC at 6.30 p.m. EST.

Check local NBC affiliates for details on how to watch the NFL season finale in 2021-2022.

