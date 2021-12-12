In the Saudi cash-for-honours scandal, Prince Charles is facing new allegations.

NEW CHARGES were leveled against Prince Charles last night in the Saudi cash-for-honours scandal.

In Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room, which is usually reserved for heads of state, he hosted Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz’s CBE investiture.

In 2016, the billionaire and Charles and Camilla were photographed there.

Police will also look into emails sent by aides who helped organize the CBE.

Mahfouz, a £1 million donor, was honored with a woodland on Charles’ Dumfries estate.

“I have no knowledge of the alleged offer of honors based on donation,” Clarence House stated.

Prince Harry, who had previously approached the billionaire for financial assistance, has since distanced himself.

The Duke of Sussex issued a statement insisting that he severed ties with Mahfouz, who is the subject of Prince Charles’ honours investigation, due to “concerns about his motives.”

