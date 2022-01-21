In the Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign, Rihanna dazzles.

In Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day Campaign, Rihanna stuns.

The lingerie line has everything you’ll need for a hot Valentine’s Day!

One thing’s for sure: after seeing Savage X Fenty’s new Valentine’s Day collection, we’ve got love on the brain!

Rihanna appears alongside models Lourdes Leon, Tess McMillan, Quannah Chasinghorse, and Alva Claire in the lingerie brand’s red-hot campaign, aptly titled “Love On The Edge,” to model styles from the V-Day-inspired Glossy Flossy and Lace’d Up collections.

Whether you’re a lingerie fan or not, the campaign shows that everyone deserves to look and feel sexy on Valentine’s Day and beyond!

The size-inclusive collection has everything you need to upgrade pillow talk time, from lace teddies to heart embroidered bras to festive briefs and sizzling accessories.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 of our favorite Valentine’s Day looks, which we think you’ll enjoy as well.

But don’t hang around too long; Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it!

It’s all in the details with this stunning bra, which features a heart embroidery design, rose gold-tone hardware, and a glossy heart charm in the center that can be removed.

This midrise Brazilian bottom has a glossy coated panel in the front to complete the look.

This lace-up teddy, which comes in sizes XS-3X, is sure to spice up any Valentine’s Day night.

If you’re looking for something to go with your heart-shaped bra, these unisex boxers will make you feel at ease and sexy.

This beautiful satin and lace bralette will add a pop of color to your V-Day ensemble, and the lace-up detailing is to die for!

If you purchase the bralette, you must also purchase the matching thong!

With a contour pouch in the front, you’ll be able to wear this festive brief all day.

This sheer sleep top has a glossy coated fabric on the neckline and ring hardware in the center to finish off the night.

This cropped slip will finish off the red-hot fishnet look.

Wear these gloves in and out of the bedroom to add a pop of color to any Valentine’s Day ensemble.

