In the security debate over Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II faces a “difficult” decision, according to a royal expert: she will not go against the government.

In the Prince Harry security debate, Queen Elizabeth II faces a “difficult” decision: she will not go against the government, according to a royal expert.

In the wake of Prince Harry’s request for increased security protection during his visits to the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II finds herself in a difficult situation.

“As a grandmother, it’s difficult for her not to be able to intervene,” royal expert Kristin Contino told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 18.

“She’s not going to go up against the government and say, ‘Well, you know, you need to give him security,’ because the Metropolitan Police Department is currently claiming that they’ve conducted a review and [concluded that]the threat to him is considered low.”

The role of the 95-year-old monarch makes it “one of those situations” where she is “always going to choose [the]monarch at the end of the day,” according to the author of A House Full of Windsor.

Harry, 37, filed a judicial review request earlier this month, citing his inability to pay for his family’s police protection while in England.

“While his role within the Institution has evolved, his status as a member of the royal family has remained unchanged.

“Neither has the threat to him and his family,” the Duke of Sussex’s legal spokesperson said in a statement released on Saturday, January 15, adding that Harry is “willing to cover the cost of security” and will not be using taxpayer funds to beef up his security whenever he visits the city.

According to the lengthy statement, Harry’s previous offer to pay for his family’s extra security while in the UK was turned down.

The lack of security for him, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie, two, and Lili, seven months, has reportedly made it difficult for him to return to his homeland.

“Prince Harry’s goal has been simple: to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the United Kingdom so that his children can learn about his homeland,” according to the statement.

“Prince Harry’s home and the country in which he wishes his wife and children to be safe will always be the United Kingdom.”

…Prince Harry hopes that his petition, which comes after nearly two years of pleas for UK security, will put an end to the situation.”

Contino told Us on Tuesday that Harry’s desire for a safer stay in England isn’t a black-and-white issue.

