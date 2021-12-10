In the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, who dies?

In the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That, who dies?

And Just Like That, the much-anticipated Sex and the City reboot, premiered its first two episodes on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

With the first episode, the death of a beloved major character was revealed.

Spoilers follow.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) meets the love of her life Mr. in the premiere episode of the original Sex and the City.

Chris Noth’s character, Big.

Now, in the show’s reboot, And Just Like That, she loses him for the last time, this time to death rather than circumstance.

According to Bustle, fans who have been following rumors about the reboot were likely not surprised by the news of Big’s death, or at least something causing a rift between him and Carrie, according to the magazine.

Before he died, the show gave viewers a glimpse into Big’s happy life with Carrie.

The couple can be seen cooking together, listening to old albums, and discussing a trip to the Hamptons, all of which is followed by an intimate moment between the two.

Big dies of a heart attack, bringing back memories of his heart problems from the first season.

When Carrie returns home from Charlotte’s daughter’s piano recital, she finds him collapsed on the floor, the shower beside him running.

She loses her shoes — the blue Manolo Blahniks she wore to their wedding — while attempting to assist him.

“And then it was over,” she says in the voiceover.

“Big is no longer alive.”

