In the SNL Cold Open, a shirtless Pete Davidson jokes about his “fun” personal life.

Pete Davidson, who has been dating Kim Kardashian, joked about his current life on Saturday Night Live while portraying a shirtless President Joe Biden from an alternate universe.

In this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open, Pete Davidson did not hesitate to make fun of his personal life.

President Joe Biden, played by James Austin Johnson, holds a press conference to encourage Americans to stop seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

When a journalist asked if there were other versions of the president in the multiverse, Davidson made his grand entrance as a younger, shirtless version of the US president, a reference to the Marvel film.

“I’m Joe Biden from the real universe,” Davidson said, his voice modulated. “The timeline you’re living in is about to collapse.”

“You see, it started out as a joke when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016, but it’s now spiraled out of control and could blow up at any moment.”

“Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson,” Pete said casually when another journalist asked if “the rest of us are okay in the real world.”

For him, your world may be more enjoyable.”

Pete has recently appeared to be having a good time in our world.

E! News confirmed that Kim Kardashian, the 28-year-old comedian and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, has begun dating a month after she hosted SNL in October.

Since then, they’ve been seen vacationing in the Bahamas, having intimate pizza dates in Los Angeles, and even going to the movies in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island, New York.

But their budding romance hasn’t been well received by all. On Jan.

On March 15, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, with whom she is divorcing, released a song called “Eazy,” which includes a not-so-subtle reference to Pete in the lyrics.

“God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye sings.

Kim and Pete haven’t said anything about the song.

A source close to the SKIMS founder said last week that the star is “having a great time with Pete.”

“It’s all lighthearted and enjoyable.”

It’s a situation in which…

