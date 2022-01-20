In the song ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger,’ an Oasis member admitted to using a riff from John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’

In the song ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger,’ an Oasis member admitted to using the riff from John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’

The piano riff is used in both John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Noel Gallagher of Oasis explained why he used John’s riff again during an interview.

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” was also compared to “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.

Many of Oasis’ songs contain references to The Beatles.

Oasis’ lyrics incorporate song titles such as “Yellow Submarine” and “The Fool on the Hill.”

In the same vein, Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” begins with similar instrumentation to “Imagine.”

Gallagher reportedly reused the “Imagine” riff for tweo reasons, according to the BBC.

“I suppose half of it is put there to irritate people,” he speculated.

“And the other half says, ‘Look, this is how songs like ‘Look Back in Anger’ come to be.’

Because songs like ‘Imagine’ inspire them. Some kid will read the interview and say, “Imagine,’ but I’ve never heard that song.’ And then he’ll go out and buy the album.”

Oasis’ “Wonderwall” was inspired by George Harrison.

Gallagher discussed the impact of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” in a Radio X interview from 2020. “When I see teenagers in the crowd — who were barely born when Oasis split up, far less when we were together — that makes me think, ‘Wow,'” he said.

“Putting together a set list is difficult because you think to yourself, ‘Am I done with that song? How many more times am I going to play it?'”

“You’re kind of obligated to at least give it a try,” he said, comparing “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to “Hey Jude.”

“I don’t think I’d be allowed out of the venue if I didn’t play ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger.'”

“It’s like my ‘Hey Jude,'” she says.

John Lennon’s most popular song wasn’t ‘Imagine.’

In the United Kingdom, “Imagine” was a huge hit.

The song spent four weeks at No. 1 according to The Official Charts Company.

In the 1970s, the song reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and spent 42 weeks on the charts.

John’s estate released a double A-side of “Imagine” and “Jealous Guy” in 1988, which reached No.

45 and stayed at the top of the charts for five weeks.

The song “Imagine” is from the same-named album.

The album reached the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

It stayed at No. 1 for 101 weeks in the UK…

