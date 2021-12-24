In the Sussexes’ new Christmas photo, Meghan Markle resembles Princess Diana ‘disturbingly,’ according to an expert.

In the Sussexes’ new Christmas photo, Meghan Markle looks ‘disturbingly similar’ to Princess Diana, according to an expert.

Princess Diana is still remembered by many people all over the world, despite the fact that she died over two decades ago.

It’s perhaps not surprising, then, that many of her daughters-in-law’s actions are reminiscent of her.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, for example, recently released a Christmas card, and some people immediately noticed a similarity between the Duchess of Sussex and her late mother-in-law.

Meghan and Harry sent out a Christmas card with a family photo on December 23.

Harry is pictured in the photo with their 2-year-old son, Archie, in his lap.

Meghan is standing next to them, holding Lilibet, their infant daughter.

Alexi Lubomirski, who also photographed the couple during their engagement and wedding, took the photo.

The photo was also taken “at home in the summer,” according to royal journalist Omid Scobie.

“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, release their 2021 family Christmas card, which includes the first photo of daughter Lilibet Diana: pic.twitter.commlhfEMGshF

Along with their card, the Sussexes included a message.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world,” Meghan and Harry wrote.

Archie and Lili gave us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and we became a family.

We’ve made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families, from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave as we look forward to 2022.”

“Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!” Meghan and Harry wrote on the card. “As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili.”

Meghan smiled at Lilibet in the Christmas photo as she was lifted into the air by the duchess.

In a recent YouTube video, body language expert Jess Enrique Rosas (also known on social media as The Body Language Guy) noted that this pose is “disturbingly similar” to one Diana struck in a photograph with baby Prince William.

Rosas remarked, “That can’t be unseen.”

Other body language analyses shared by the expert included Harry and Meghan having a “genuine smile” in the…

