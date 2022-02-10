In the Taco Bell Super Bowl commercial, who is the clown?

In the Super Bowl commercial for Taco Bell, who is the clown?

THE ANSWER to who the clown in Taco Bell’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial might be hidden behind the mask.

A talented artist is hidden beneath all of the face paint, make-up, costume, and afro, but who is it?

Super Bowl Sunday is approaching, and a variety of commercials will be broadcast.

Taco Bell’s Super Bowl commercial for 2022 has gotten a lot of buzz.

The fast food chain has made an outstanding comeback after a five-year absence from the Super Bowl commercial.

Taco Bell will be featured in a 30-second commercial that will air during the fourth quarter of the game to commemorate the restaurant’s 60th anniversary.

The commercial is called “The Grande Escape,” and it “celebrates a modern expression of ‘Live Más,” according to Adweek.

The commercial for the fast-food chain features several clowns dressed in full clown garb, one of whom is the commercial’s star.

A clown is seen leaving “Clown Conformus,” a circus arts school, with her hair in purple plaits and her eyes caked in blue eye shadow.

Doja Cat, the famous singer, is the artist who has dressed up to clown us all in the commercial.

The hit singer of the 2019 song Say So is seen escaping from the clown college in a car with four other clowns.

Doja’s clown makeup fades away as the camera zooms in on her face.

The five characters in the video drive to Taco Bell, and the commercial ends with Doja and the other four characters enjoying some food in a car park outside Taco Bell as “Live Más” plays on the screen.

For the 2022 Super Bowl, NBC Chicago is asking for (dollar)6.5 million per 30-second commercial, according to NBC Chicago.

This is up from the (dollar)5.5 million per 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl in 2021.