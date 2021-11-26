In the top ten streaming charts, two Disney(plus) movies beat Netflix.

In the top ten streaming charts, two Disney(plus) films beat Netflix.

The latest Nielsen streaming data is in, and Disney(plus) has two films in the top two spots for the week of October 18th to 24th, beating out Netflix.

Black Widow, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to debut simultaneously in theaters and on Disney(plus), and Hocus Pocus took first and second place, respectively.

The Forgotten Battle, Going In Style, and Night Teeth (2021), all from Netflix, round out the Top 5.

Surprisingly, both Disney(plus) and Netflix each have five films in the top ten.

Disney(plus) launched Black Widow in the summer, with Disney deciding to make it available to subscribers at the same time as it was released in theaters through Disney Premier Access.

Disney(plus) subscribers could watch the MCU prequel film for the low price of (dollar)29.99.

The studio boasted about Black Widow’s record-breaking streaming numbers, but Scarlett Johansson, the film’s star, is suing Disney over the decision.

The hybrid release strategy, according to Johansson, hurt Black Widow’s box office and cost her millions of dollars.

Both parties engaged in a game of one-upmanship in the media, with other celebrities and executives chiming in.

In September, Johansson and Disney reached an agreement, and the actress is even collaborating with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige on a secret non-Black Widow project.

In a statement, Disney Studios Content Chairman Alan Bergman said, “I’m very pleased that we were able to reach a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow.”

“We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to collaborating on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror,” Johansson said.

I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done together over the years, and I’ve had a great time working with the team.

I’m looking forward to working with you for many years to come.”

“We’re already working with Scarlett on another top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer on another non-Black Widow-related Marvel Studios project,” Feige revealed at a Scarlett Johansson career celebration.

“Scarlett Johansson is one of our generation’s most talented, versatile, and well-liked actors.

It’s been a true pleasure to collaborate with someone of her caliber….

