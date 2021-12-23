In the upcoming ‘Batgirl’ film, Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman.

In the upcoming film ‘Batgirl,’ Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman.

Michael Keaton is returning to the streets of Gotham City as Batman, more than 30 years after last donning the cape and cowl.

According to multiple reports, the 70-year-old actor will reprise his role as the caped crusader in Warner Bros.’ upcoming DC film Batgirl.

Keaton will play Bruce Wayne, Batman’s alter ego, alongside Leslie Grace, who will play Batgirl, a.k.a. Harley Quinn.

Variety quotes Barbara Gordon.

According to Cinelinx, Keaton’s casting was reportedly confirmed in Warner Bros.’ 2022 Preview Kit for the press.

JK Simmons, who is set to reprise his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon, which he first played in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Brendan Fraser, who is rumored to be playing the pyromaniac villain Firefly, are among the previously confirmed co-stars.

Keaton’s role in Batgirl is still unknown, as is how his character will fit into the larger DC universe.

Warner Bros. has been contacted for comment by ET.

The Flash, starring Ezra Miller as the titular speedster hero, will see Miller’s Barry Allen speeding through the multiverse and crossing paths with Keaton’s Batman — as well as Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Keaton discussed the difficulties of filming action movies at his age with ET’s Matt Cohen earlier this year.

“It’s just more difficult.”

It’s not like that’s my signature.

That’s not my thing — he’s the action guy! — but I do it occasionally,” Keaton explained.

“I’m lucky in that I take pretty good care of myself — I stay in pretty good shape — but as you get older, you have to keep pushing yourself.”

“It just gets harder and harder, and there’s no way around it,” he continued.

“But it’s a challenge, isn’t it? It’s a fun challenge,” she says.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 3, 2022, and Batgirl, which is currently in production, is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

