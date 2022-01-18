In the Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer, Lala Kent Tears Up Over Randall Emmett’s Split

In the Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer, Lala Kent Cries Over Randall Emmett’s Split

In this exclusive sneak peek of the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion, Lisa Vanderpump has some harsh words for newly single Lala Kent.

Plus, find out what James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have to say.

The Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion has everyone fighting for SURVIVAL.

The entire cast is reeling from both the on- and off-camera drama that went down this season, as shown in E! News’ exclusive sneak peek of what’s to come. From newly singleLala Kent to the suddenly secretiveJames Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, the entire cast is reeling from both the on- and off-camera drama that went down this season, as shown in E! News’ exclusive sneak peek of what’s to come.

At the start of the video below, Ariana Madix boldly declares, “This is definitely going to be unlike any reunion we’ve ever had before.”

She is not, however, exaggerating.

Later, Ariana can be seen slamming Katie Maloney Schwartz, while Charli Burnett slams Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval claims he “had a target” on him this season.

Brock Davies, Scheana’s fiancé, is also present, and he quickly shows that he is not afraid to defend himself.

Before Bravo’s cameras flash to Lala, he says, “People come at me and have the audacity to say, ‘You need to pay for s–t,’ you know? I don’t have a sugar daddy.”

She’s just broken up with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, whom she’s accused of cheating on her with “many” women.

In the sneak peek, Lala tells her co-stars, “Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should’ve been brought to my attention.”

“The fact that he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into the world.”

“I’m repulsed.”

The rest of the cast reacts to the news as well, with James revealing that he had previously heard “some sexual rumors” about Randall and Brock joking that “flying around in private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly” was more important to him than spending time with Lala.

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump has a different viewpoint.

“Sometimes the way you get them is also the way you lose them,” she says, implying that Randall’s previous marriage and his relationship with Lala may have had some overlap.

Then there’s the issue with the elephant in the room.

“Something is afoot” between James and Raquel, as host Andy Cohen points out.

Raquel reveals, much to the delight of the cast,…

