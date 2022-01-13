In the wake of a sexual assault lawsuit, Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal titles.

In the midst of a sexual assault lawsuit, Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal titles.

It’s no longer royal.

Prince Andrew’s titles have been taken away amid reports that he may go to trial in his ongoing sexual assault case.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen with The Queen’s approval and agreement,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Thursday, January 13.

“The Duke of York will continue to refrain from performing any public functions and will defend this case as a private citizen.”

Virginia Giuffre claimed that the late Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 years old, and a judge denied the 61-year-old royal’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

The judge disagreed with the prince’s lawyers, who claimed that the lawsuit should be dismissed because of a 2009 settlement Giuffre, now 38, reached with Epstein.

“Madame,

“Giuffre’s complaint is neither ‘unintelligible,’ ‘vague,’ or ‘ambiguous,'” wrote Judge Lewis Kaplan in his January 12 ruling.

“It alleges discrete incidents of sexual abuse in specific circumstances at three distinct locations,” according to the complaint.

It names the person to whom the sexual abuse is attributed.”

The Duke of York has until July 14 to answer questions about the case under oath, according to CNN.

A trial date could be set between September and December if the case isn’t settled by then.

After his association with Epstein, who was found dead several months prior, and Maxwell, 60, made headlines in November 2019, Andrew announced that he would step back from his royal duties “for the foreseeable future.”

The former helicopter pilot said at the time, “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”

“His suicide has left many unanswered questions, especially for his victims, and I sympathize with everyone who has been impacted and wishes for closure.”

I can only hope that they will be able to rebuild their lives at some point in the future.

Of course, if necessary, I am ready to assist any appropriate law enforcement agency in their investigations.”

The palace’s latest announcement follows weeks of speculation that Andrew would be forced to relinquish his title as a result of the ongoing scandal.

In a BBC interview, he denied Giuffre’s accusations before withdrawing from public life as a royal.

“I don’t have any.

Prince Andrew Is Officially Stripped of Royal Titles Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit