In the wake of Bob Saget’s death, John Stamos says, “I’m not going to say goodbye yet.”

John Stamos says of Bob Saget’s death, “I’m not going to say goodbye yet.”

He is longing for his pal.

John Stamos gave an emotional update on how he’s dealing with the death of his Full House costar Bob Saget.

“I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone — I’m not going to say goodbye just yet,” the 58-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 10.

“I’m going to picture him still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor.

He’s on stage, killing it! Another two-hour set in front of a few hundred of the world’s luckiest people.

They’re laughing so hard that they’re crying.”

After performing stand-up at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida on Sunday, Saget was discovered dead in his hotel room.

He had reached the age of 65 years.

Stamos continued, “On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly,” referring to Kelly Rizzo, who Saget married in 2018.

“He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then he asks her to help him with a photo he wants to post.”

She tells him it doesn’t need to be fixed and compliments him on his appearance.

He tells her that he adores her with all of his heart.

He misses his daughters, his family, and his friends when he arrives at the hotel to lay his head on the pillow.

“God, he cares so much about each and every one of us.”

Saget’s final Instagram post about Saturday’s two-hour set, which read in part, “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” was referenced in the Big Shot star’s message.

I suppose I’m discovering my new voice and relishing every moment of it.”

“And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll all meet again — and he’s smiling,” Stamos concluded.

In my heart, I know he’s smiling because I can still hear the laughter from earlier.

I’m just not ready to leave yet.

Perhaps later.

“Perhaps.”

After learning of Saget’s death on Sunday, the You alum tweeted that he was “broken” and “gutted,” writing, “I am in complete and utter shock.”

He is the only friend I’ll ever have.

Bobby, I truly adore you.”

Stamos, David Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, and Full House creator Jeff Franklin all released a statement.

