In the wake of Brandon Blackstock’s divorce, Kelly Clarkson jokes that she’ll be “single forever.”

During the Brandon Blackstock divorce, Kelly Clarkson jokes that she’ll be “single forever.”

Kelly Clarkson, who coaches The Voice, joked on her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show that she could use some dating advice.

Andy Cohen is on his way to give Kelly Clarkson dating advice!

During the month of December,

Andy, a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, gave his best tips for being single on episode 13 of the show.

“When I’m on a date with someone, I always want to know what they find funny and what shows they watch,” Andy suggested.

“It’s a great way for me to figure out if we can hang together,” she says.

“I’m not good at that,” Kelly, the host, admitted.

‘I don’t know,’ I always say.

‘Perhaps they’re having a bad day.’

While Andy suggested that “boozy first dates” are the best way to “let your guard down,” Kelly revealed that she is more cautious when it comes to committing her time to a potential boyfriend.

Kelly joked, “I’m going to be single forever,” saying, “I might be more of a coffee person, like I’m not sure if I’m ready to invest in an evening with you.”

Since filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, the Voice coach hasn’t shied away from talking about her heartbreak.

River, 7, and Remington, 5, are the couple’s children.

Kelly opened up about the holidays in her new NBC special, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which aired on December 1st.

“To be honest with you, when I wrote this next song [“Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know),”] I was crying my eyes out, which happens to everyone at Christmastime.”

I’d just put my kids to bed and was going through it, having a really tough time, and it’s been a really tough year for a lot of us.”

Kelly has previously stated that she “can’t imagine” remarrying.

“I’m in that place where I think a lot of people who go through a divorce, I’ve heard, it’s almost like you start dating yourself again,” Kelly revealed on her talk show on March 25.

“You make time for yourself again, and I…

