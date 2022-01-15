In the wake of Britney Spears’ claims, Jamie Lynn Spears sends a cryptic message about telling the ‘truth.’

In the midst of Britney Spears’ claims, Jamie Lynn Spears sends out a cryptic message about telling the “truth.”

Is the feud between Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears still going on? The Sweet Magnolias actress appears to be responding to the drama with an intriguing message.

Jamie Lynn, 30, shared via Instagram Story on Friday, January 14 that “nobody trashes your name more than someone afraid you’ll tell people the truth.”

While the All That alum did not elaborate on her cryptic social media message, it came just hours after she and the 40-year-old “Stronger” songstress went toe-to-toe with allegations about their long-term relationship.

Jamie Lynn claimed that the Mickey Mouse Club alum was “erratic, paranoid [and]spiraling” before the 13-year conservatorship was imposed in 2008, even getting in her face and locking them in a room while armed with a knife, during an appearance on Nightline on Wednesday, January 12.

“Congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney had tweeted hours earlier on Friday, denying the allegations.

“I’ve never seen you with a knife, nor would I ever think to!!! The only knife I’ve ever seen you with at home was cutting the largest pieces of squash I’ve ever seen, and it was way too big for me to cut.”

Jamie Lynn responded to Britney’s claims about the sisters’ estranged relationship with a lengthy statement of her own.

“The last thing I want to do is this, but here we are… It’s difficult to see these posts, as I’m sure the rest of the world does.

Later on Friday, the Zoey 101 star wrote on Instagram, “I just wish her well.”

“Brit, I’m always here; you know, I’ve always been there behind the scenes.”

It’s exhausting when our private conversations and texts don’t match what we post on social media.

I know you’re going through a lot, and I never want to take anything away from you, but I also can’t put myself down.”

“Now it’s getting harder for me to explain to my oldest daughter [Maddie] why our family keeps getting death,” Jamie Lynn continued in her Facebook post.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Cryptic Message About Telling the ‘Truth’ Amid Sister Britney’s Claims