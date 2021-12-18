In the wake of Chris Noth’s sexual abuse scandal, Beverly Johnson’s allegations against him resurface.

Chris Noth is having a difficult time this week.

Despite his resurgence thanks to HBO’s Max reboot, the Sex in the City star is facing some serious allegations.

Two women have accused Noth of sexual assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The alleged incidents occurred in the 2000s and 2010s, respectively.

The women, who don’t know each other, said they came forward because of the media attention surrounding the reboot.

Despite Noth’s denials, decades-old court documents accusing him of domestic abuse have resurfaced, accusing him of abusing his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Beverly Johnson.

Between 1990 and 1995, the ex-couple dated.

Johnson, now 69, claimed in court documents that North “beat her up” on and off during their marriage.

The report was first circulated in the 1990s by the National Inquirer, who claimed he made death threats against her while calling her “25 times a day,” threatened to disfigure her, and even “vowed to kill her dog.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported at the time that Johnson told a friend she was surprised by the change in Noth.

“I’ve never felt so terrified in my life.”

“I can’t believe someone who was once so tender and sweet could turn into this raging wild man,” Johnson allegedly told the source.

She also tried to get a restraining order against Noth, who was then playing Detective Mike Logan on Law and Order.

He denied Johnson’s allegations, and he was never charged with a crime.

The report details harrowing abuse.

Noth “exhibited a vicious streak” toward Johnson, according to one eyewitness.

According to the source, “Christopher was envious if Beverly talked to another man.”

“He’d get enraged and accuse her of flirting.”

The verbal assaults eventually escalated into physical violence.”

According to the same source, Noth “hit [Johnson] in the face with his fist over and over” after they returned from a party in 1991.

“Christopher was seething in 1991 on his way home from a party in New York,” the source said.

After returning home, Noth began accusing Johnson of cheating, and the situation quickly escalated.

“With his fist, he repeatedly hit Beverly in the face,” the source said.

“Beverly wept on the floor, trying to…

