In the wake of her rumored split from Common, Tiffany Haddish cracks a joke about men not being “ready” for her.

Tiffany Haddish may have ended her relationship with rapper Common, but that hasn’t stopped her from cracking a joke.

The comedian shared a doctored photo of herself on Instagram on Monday, along with a comment that appears to reference her breakup with the Never Have I Ever star.

Haddish’s edited photo shows her smoking a joint with herself, and she’s asking her fans to come up with a caption for it.

“I don’t know if a man is ready for us? ME: B**ch please we fine, funny, and have money…. these men will work for us,” Haddish wrote in the replies.

“Facts!!!! You’re right, let me hit that joint,” I said.

Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) shared a post.

People reported that the couple’s split was due to busy schedules and a lack of time to be together, and Haddish’s post appeared the same day.

“They’re never in the same city together, and they’re both just too busy for a serious relationship,” an unnamed source said.

ET has reached out to both stars’ representatives for comment.

Back in July 2020, Haddish confirmed the couple’s relationship on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, joking that she and the 49-year-old bald rapperactor were “twins now” after she shaved her head the month before.

Haddish and Common met while filming the 2019 film The Kitchen, but she claims there was “nothing sexual or anything like that” at the time because “my eyes were set on something else.”

Then, in April, while quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two went on a virtual Bumble date, and sparks began to fly.

They were photographed together at a Black Lives Matter protest a few months later.

“After that, he was tested for everything, and I was tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f**king,” she joked.

Haddish told ET in September that even when they disagreed, they laughed it off.

“We don’t have much of a squabble.”

It’s kind of funny, I think, when we fight.

We laugh a lot, for example.

There’s a lot of laughter in our disagreements.

He does, however, hear me.

Some, for example.

