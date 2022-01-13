In the wake of Kim Kardashian’s divorce, Julia Fox denies that her relationship with Kanye West is a publicity stunt: ‘We Were All Connected.’

Julia Fox denies that her relationship with Kanye West is a publicity stunt in the wake of Kim Kardashian’s divorce: ‘We Were All Connected.’

Julia Fox responded to criticism about her relationship with Kanye West, denying that the two were only spending time together for the sake of attracting attention.

The 31-year-old model discussed how her mutual friends with the 44-year-old rapper could sense their strong chemistry during an appearance on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast on Thursday, January 13.

“I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like, all the people that we have in common, like, friends in common, have texted me like, ‘Oh, my God, this makes so much sense,'” she explained, insisting that her appearances with West weren’t merely a “PR stunt.”

“There are always people who believe every single celebrity scandal is a set-up,” Fox added.

For the time being, I’m just living in the moment with no expectations — no labels, no nothing.

It’s just people who cheer each other up.”

The Italy native also discussed how her new relationship compares to Kim Kardashian’s with Pete Davidson.

After fans noticed that Fox and Davidson, 28, had done a photo shoot together in 2019, Fox explained that it was “really not that serious.”

“But it’s amusing to see where people’s conspiracy theories take them,” the actress continued.

I adore the cover of Paper Magazine featuring Pete and me, as well as the shoot we did in which we dressed up as Barbie dolls.”

“We were all connected, like even prior,” Fox clarified, referring to the ongoing discussions about her new romance with the Grammy winner.

We’re all artists, you know.”

When they were photographed getting close during a dinner date earlier this month, it sparked dating rumors.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were “having fun” as they continued to spend time together, adding that West “wanted to get to know her better.”

Following their intimate date nights in Miami and New York City, Fox gushed about the “instant connection” she felt with the “Stronger” artist.

On January 6, she told Interview magazine, “His energy is so fun to be around.”

“All night long, he had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling..”

