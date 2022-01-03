In the Wake of Kim Kardashian’s Divorce, Kanye West and Julia Fox Are ‘Having Fun’: Here’s What You Need to Know

In the Wake of Kim Kardashian’s Divorce, Kanye West and Julia Fox Are ‘Having Fun’: 5 Things to Know

Moving on? Kanye West was spotted enjoying a dinner date with Julia Fox while ringing in the new year in Miami, despite his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Following photos of West, 44, and Fox, 31, getting close during a night out at Carbone on January 1, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were “having fun” during the “casual” outing.

Following their connection through mutual friends, West “wanted to get to know her better,” according to the insider.

West and Fox are “not serious,” according to a second source, because the “Off the Grid” star is “living his best life” following his split from Kardashian, 41.

Late last month, the Chicago native was seen in Houston with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez.

Model Vinetria was also linked to West months after the reality star divorced the Yeezy designer.

West and Kardashian married in 2014 and have three children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

During a June 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the beauty mogul addressed the split, stating that the decision was made because the two were in different stages of their lives.

“He should have a wife who supports him in everything he does, travels with him, and does everything for him, and I can’t do that.”

At the time, Kardashian said, “I feel like a f–king failure.”

“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard my whole life to achieve everything I’ve wanted, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and accomplished ten times more than I ever imagined was humanly possible, but I don’t have anyone to share it with.”

West, on the other hand, made headlines when he claimed that his estranged wife never sent him divorce papers.

“SNL made my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV just to get the bar off, and I never saw the papers.”

In November 2021, he said on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast, “We’re not even divorced,” referring to the Skims founder’s SNL monologue.

“So how do we — because it’s no laughing matter to me, my kids want their parents to stay together.”

