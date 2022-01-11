In the wake of sexual assault allegations, a scene from Chris Noth’s film “And Just Like That…” has been removed.

Chris Noth reprised his role as Mr. Smith in the season premiere of And Just Like That…

However, due to recent allegations of sexual assault made against him by multiple women, Noth’s upcoming scenes in the show have been cut.

[There are spoilers in this article for the premiere and finale episodes of And Just Like That…]

Chris Noth made an appearance in the first episode of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City revival.

The Hollywood Reporter published two women’s stories accusing actor Chris Noth of sexual assault shortly after the new show’s season premiere.

Several more women have made allegations against Noth since then.

Zoe Lister-Jones, another of Noth’s former co-stars, also spoke out about his “consistently sexually inappropriate” behavior.

The same day The Hollywood Reporter published their story, Chris Noth issued a statement to Us Weekly in response to the allegations.

“The accusations leveled against me by people I met years, if not decades ago are categorically false,” Noth stated.

“These stories could have happened 30 years ago or just yesterday – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were mutually agreeable,” he added.

It’s difficult not to be suspicious of the timing of these stories’ publication.

I’m not sure why they’re surfacing now, but one thing is certain: I did not assault these women.”

Noth has hired Andrew Brettler, a celebrity lawyer who has represented Prince Andrew, Armie Hammer, Bryan Singer, Chris D’Elia, and Ryan Adams, among others, in similar cases.

Big, who died in the first episode of And Just Like That…, was set to return in the season finale.

Due to the sexual assault allegations leveled against Chris Noth, his upcoming scene will not be released, according to TV Line.

According to the publication, in the season finale, Carrie Bradshaw travels to Paris to scatter Mr.

The ashes of Big were thrown into the Seine River.

There was supposed to be another fantasy scene in which Noth’s character appeared to Carrie.

However, after the accusations, the creative team behind And Just Like That… decided that the footage featuring Noth was not necessary for the scene and should be removed.

