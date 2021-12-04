In the Wake of the Brotherhood Scandal, Chris Cuomo’s Future at CNN Is Revealed

Chris Cuomo’s fate at CNN has been revealed amid a scandal involving his brother.

The fate of Chris Cuomo has been decided at CNN, according to the New York Times. He is the brother of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The decision was made after new information about the now-former CNN host assisting his brother during the latter’s sex scandal earlier this year surfaced.

CNN has fired Chris Cuomo after an investigation into his efforts to assist his brother, Andrew Cuomo, in his fight against multiple sexual harassment allegations. https:t.co0QISk1LUr7

“We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” CNN’s statement reads, via the NYT. “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense.”

Additional information has come to light during the course of that review.

Regardless of the termination, we will conduct a thorough investigation.”

This is going to get interesting…

Chris Cuomo’s Fate at CNN Revealed Amid Scandal With Brother