In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, a royal expert claims that Duchess Kate will have a “lower-key” 40th birthday celebration than Meghan Markle.

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, Duchess Kate’s 40th birthday plans will likely be changed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the UK and around the world.

“Due to the COVID pandemic, it will be significantly reduced.”

“I mean, the numbers are back up in the UK,” he told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 4.

“There isn’t a lockdown in place, but there is some opposition to large gatherings.”

It’s something that people may not believe is the best course of action.”

In the midst of the ongoing health crisis, the journalist predicted that the royal family “will be keen to set an example to others.”

“So, even for a big, important birthday like her 40th, and being who she is, she’s choosing perhaps to do something lower key,” he continued.

“In order to set a good example,” says the narrator.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday plans, on the other hand, may be compared to those of her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, who celebrated her milestone birthday in August 2020.

The two celebrations, according to Sacerdoti, will be very different, reflecting the women’s polar opposite personalities.

“We saw Meghan’s 40th birthday celebrations,” the British broadcaster explained.

“Of course, Meghan did that video where she announced her new, let’s say initiative, where she was attempting to help people or re-enter the workforce after many people had lost their jobs with COVID through mentoring.”

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her birthday by launching her 40X40 program, in which she asked 40 of her friends to donate 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce during the coronavirus pandemic. She and Prince Harry have two children, Archie, 2, and Lili, 7 months.

Her 37-year-old husband, who popped in as a surprise and started juggling, made a cameo in the August 2020 clip, which was shared on her Archewell website.

“I doubt we’ll see anything similar from Princess Catherine,” Sacerdoti predicted.

“We’ve been told that we’ll see something a lot more low-key.”

Kate’s party will most likely be similar to the one she had when she turned 39 in January 2021, which included.

