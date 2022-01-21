In the wake of the Jennie Nguyen social media controversy, RHOSLC stars condemn “hatred” and “prejudice.”

Amid the Jennie Nguyen social media controversy, RHOSLC stars condemn “hatred” and “prejudice.”

Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, and Meredith Marks of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have all condemned Jennie Nguyen’s racially insensitive 2020 posts, while others have remained more cryptic.

Taking a position.

Whitney Rose is the latest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star to speak out against Jennie Nguyen’s racially insensitive social media posts from 2020, which have recently resurfaced.

“Recent events have reminded me of the importance of always leading with LOVE, light, and kindness,” Whitney said on Friday on Instagram.

Twenty-first.

“It is NEVER ok to make, comment on, post, or share any racially charged or derogatory statementsposts.”

“Like everyone else, I was shocked and saddened by the things that have surfaced online,” she continued.

There is so much deep-rooted [sic]racism and discrimination in our country, and we all need to do better and work together to make a change.”

Whitney concluded her statement, which comes two days after Jennie apologized for the “offensive” posts, by emphasizing her belief that everyone should be treated equally, regardless of “ethnicity, beliefs, sexuality, or gender identity.”

On Jan. 3, Jennie herself called her posts “offensive.”

(19.)

Following the death of George Floyd, she took to Instagram to apologize after a series of screengrabs went viral on Twitter and Reddit, many of which were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jennie wrote, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that have resurfaced today.”

“I thought I was speaking out against violence at the time, but I’ve since realized how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

The RHOSLC star also expressed her “sincere regret” for the “pain” the posts had caused.

Jen Shah, on the other hand, called Jennie’s apology a “disingenuous apology.”

“Since my RHOSLC cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts, I must now stand up, on behalf of my African-American husband and sons, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments,” she said in a statement the next day.

“It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that mocked and demonstrated complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded [sic]social injustice issues that plague our country,” Jen continued.

Following her admission, she…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

RHOSLC Stars Condemn “Hatred” and “Prejudice” Amid Jennie Nguyen Social Media Controversy