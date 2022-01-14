In the wake of the sexual abuse allegations, Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Prince Andrew of his military ties and royal patronages.

The Duke of York has been stripped of his remaining military affiliations, according to Buckingham Palace, due to an ongoing sexual abuse lawsuit filed against Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew’s military affiliations and remaining Royal patronages have been revoked by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in the midst of his legal troubles.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen with the Queen’s approval and agreement,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on January.

“The Duke of York will continue to do no public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” according to the BBC.

Prince Andrew will also “no longer use the style ‘His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity,” according to a royal source who spoke to NBC News.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after a judge denied the Duke of York’s motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him.

Giuffre sued the Duke of York in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in August 2021.

She accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her three times, according to documents obtained by E! News, claiming he knew she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, while she was under the age of 18.

“Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a terrified, vulnerable child with no one to protect her,” according to court documents.

“It’s long past time for him to be brought to justice.”

In addition, Giuffre’s alleged sexual and physical abuse caused him “significant emotional and psychological distress and harm,” according to the lawsuit. Giuffre is seeking damages for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

At the time of filing, E! News attempted to contact Prince Andrew’s representatives for comment, but received no response.

Prince Andrew denied sexual assault allegations against Giuffre in a 2019 BBC interview, saying he “doesn’t remember meeting” her.

Giuffre, who would have been 17 at the time, had previously made the allegations in court and through documentaries.

Furthermore, Prince Andrew suggested that an alleged photo of himself with Giuffre had been tampered with, claiming that he has “absolutely no memory of that photograph ever being taken.”

