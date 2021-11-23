In the wake of the split rumors, Tori Spelling explains Dean McDermott’s absence from the family holiday card.

In the midst of split rumors, Tori Spelling explains Dean McDermott’s absence from the family holiday card.

It’s all about timing.

After Dean McDermott was noticeably absent from their family’s holiday card, Tori Spelling gave fans an update on her and his relationship.

“Dean must be ‘working’ out of town and couldn’t make it home in time for the annual Christmas picture,” one fan speculated on Spelling’s Simply to Impress sponsored post on Monday, November 22, alongside a winking and an eye-roll emoji, implying that there was more to the story.

“Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote in response.

On Monday, the 48-year-old actress raised eyebrows when she shared her holiday card on Instagram without McDermott, who is 55 years old.

Spelling was photographed with the couple’s five children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4 — as well as their goats, pig, and chicken.

With the post, the sTORI Telling author fueled split speculation, as eagle-eyed fans noticed that McDermott didn’t even get a mention in the card’s text.

The card’s inscription read, “With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori and Family,” as the group smiled from their outdoor oasis.

“It’s that time again,” Spelling captioned the photo.

And it’s a winter wonderland at my house,” she says, before thanking the printer for “once again bringing our happy family to life on my favorite holiday card yet.”

“This is a card our friends and family will open and put on display!” the BH90120 alum concluded.

While some fans were confused as to where the Slasher star was in the group shot, others praised Spelling for her sweet snap.

“You look so much healthier and happier Tori?” wrote one user, while another added, “Beautiful family and mama.”

Spelling’s photo selection is the latest in a string of headline-grabbing moves by the California native and her husband, who sparked divorce rumors earlier this summer.

Spelling revealed in June that she and McDermott were not sleeping in the same room after the Uncharted TerriTORI author and the Canada native were both photographed without their wedding rings.

Her kids were sleeping with her while the Open Range actor was away shooting a project overseas, she explained at the time.



