In the wake of Tristan Thompson’s scandal, Khloe Kardashian snubs him while posing with their 3-year-old daughter True for a Christmas photo.

In the wake of Tristan Thompson’s scandal, Khloe Kardashian snubs him while posing with their 3-year-old daughter True for a Santa photo.

Tristan Thompson was snubbed by KHLOE Kardashian as she posed with their three-year-old daughter True for a Santa photo amid the NBA star’s scandal.

Tristan is currently involved in a legal battle with Maralee Nichols, his alleged baby mama.

Khloe, 37, shared photos of herself and True dressed in matching silver with a special guest.

At their Christmas Eve party, Santa came to see True and the other Kardashian kids.

With Santa in front of the Christmas tree and Khloe holding her daughter in her arms, the mother and daughter posed for photos.

True was given a silver sequined (dollar)3K Dolce and Gabbana dress by Khloe to wear for the special evening, which she looked stunning in alongside her unrecognizable mother in the photos.

However, even if Tristan was present at the party, he was not included in the family photo, as keen-eyed fans pointed out.

On Reddit, fans praised Khloe for looking stunning and snubbing her baby daddy, and they voiced their opinions amid his drama.

“What a lovely picture! I’m glad Tristan wasn’t there to spoil it!” one person wrote.

“Maybe it’s just me, but it’s weird to be happy that Tristan wasn’t there because True would have loved to have her father there,” one person said.

“In my opinion, it’s more damaging for True in the long run to watch her mother be so disrespected by her father and in such a toxic relationship,” a third added to that comment.

“It is not Khloe’s job to facilitate Tristan’s desire to create memories and traditions with True at significant events and occasions.”

“I know he’s True’s dad and all, but I think it’s best he wasn’t there,” a fourth said.

In the midst of her heartbreak over Tristan’s new cheating scandal, Khloe shared a cryptic quote about “nightmares” earlier today.

On her Instagram Story, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the quote.

As the year 2021 draws to a close, it appears to be a message to women who are struggling.

Her post included references to “strength and survival,” which seemed to be a reference to everything she’s been through with Tristan recently.

“I’m sorry that these days, weeks, and months have been so unkind to you, to the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love,” the quote reads.

“I know it doesn’t always feel like it, but you’re magical; you’re what happens when a dream goes to war with nightmares.

You are a symbol of tenacity and perseverance.”

“A beautiful…,” Khloe added to her post.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.