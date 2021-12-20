In the Week 9 Episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ the preview teases whether Michelle will choose Nayte or Brandon.

The date was December.

The Bachelorette Season 18 finale will reveal whether Michelle Young will award her final rose to Nayte Olukoya or Brandon Jones.

Of course, many viewers are looking forward to the week 9 episode’s drama and romance.

So, what can Bachelor Nation fans expect from the finale preview? Here’s everything the promo trailer revealed about Michelle’s ending with Brandon and Nayte.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the week 9 episode of The Bachelorette Season 18.]

Michelle Young Is ‘Very Happy’ No Matter How Her Season Ends, According to ‘The Bachelorette’

Michelle is in love with both Nayte and Brandon, according to the preview for the Bachelorette Season 18 finale.

In the trailer, the 28-year-old teacher wonders which of the final two contestants is her match.

However, the final dates should provide her with some clarity.

Nayte and Michelle go to a shaman for their week 8 one-on-one, according to The Bachelorette teaser.

The cast member then expresses his desire to spend the rest of his life with Michelle in a voiceover.

Brandon, on the other hand, appears to be feeling the same way during his own one-on-one beach date.

Brandon Jones and Michelle Young on ‘The Bachelorette’: Are They Still Dating or Engaged?

While Brandon and Nayte appear to be in love with Michelle in The Bachelorette finale, the preview for the week 9 episode features Ephraim and LaVonne Young.

Michelle’s father expresses his concerns to Bachelor Nation producers as Ephraim sits down with Brandon in the trailer.

“I’m afraid he’ll become envious,” Ephraim says.

Meanwhile, LaVonne appears to be doubtful about Nayte’s readiness to marry Michelle.

In the trailer, Nayte and LaVonne sit down together, and the contestant says he’s “very ready to get down on one knee,” to which Michelle’s mother responds, “Are you? I’m not sure you’re 100% in.”

Michelle then appears to inquire of her mother about Nayte’s readiness for marriage.

Then LaVonne simply says “No,” which appears to bring Michelle to tears.

We’ve marked it on your calendar so you don’t forget it (hashtag)TheBacheloretteFinalepic.twitter.comqpjG2xHUf9

Are Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young still dating or engaged?

Michelle is clearly torn between her final two suitors.

Regardless, it appears that The Bachelorette finale trailer is…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.