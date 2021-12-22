In ‘The Witcher,’ why is the White Flame after Ciri?

In ‘The Witcher,’ why is Ciri being pursued by the White Flame?

The emergence of a powerful force known as the White Flame was teased in the first two seasons of The Witcher.

Many fans are curious as to why the White Flame is after Ciri after his shocking reveal in the Netflix series’ second season finale.

Ciri’s (Freya Allen) origins and bloodline were revealed in The Witcher Season 2.

The infamous White Flame, however, is none other than her father, Emperor Emhyr var Emreis, as revealed in the season finale.

Throughout this time, Ciri believed Duny and her mother perished in a shipwreck.

Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May), her grandmother, raised her.

She was also kept in the dark about her parents’ marriage, which resulted in her being Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) unexpected child.

Duny reveals that he is the White Flame, and that he has been causing havoc in Cintra, including the murder of Francesca’s (Mecia Simon) baby.

And he implies that he’s doing it all for Ciri.

Duny says, “It was the best path to helping me find my daughter.”

Duny didn’t say what he wants from Ciri, but it’s clear that it’s not a simple request.

He dispatched the Nilfgaardian army to her home and slaughtered her family.

So it appears that he is thinking about more than fatherly love.

Duny was cursed to live in a porcupine-like body until he fell in love with Ciri’s mother, Princess Pavetta (Gaia Mondadori) in Season 1 of The Witcher.

Calanthe was initially opposed to the union.

When Geralt persuaded her to let them marry, she agreed, and Duny’s curse was lifted.

When Duny asked what he could do to repay him, Geralt cracked a joke and requested the Law of Surprise.

So it’s possible that Duny simply wants his daughter back now, after all these years.

But, given her power, he may need her to keep his kingdom together.

Duny is regarded as a savior in Nilfgaard as the White Flame.

Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) says the White Flame saved her life and shaped her into the person she is in seasons 1 and 2.

And then there's Cahir (Eamon Farren), who…

