In the year 2021, this Dua Lipa song was the most popular radio hit.

Dua Lipa is unstoppable, especially on the charts.

This song was a radio hit for the majority of 2021, with millions of streams on music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Lipa established herself as a pop music staple with albums like her self-titled and Future Nostalgia.

She released chart-topping singles like “Don’t Stop Now” and “New Rules,” as well as an official YouTube music video for her upcoming release, “Levitating,” in 2020.

“Levitating,” one of the album’s most popular songs, spent the majority of 2021 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

(Both the original and the DaBaby-added version received streams.)

“It’s absolutely surreal to see ‘Levitating’ doing its thing on the Billboard chart,” Lipa said in an interview with Billboard’s Pop Shop Podcast.

“I mean, that song has taken on a life of its own, and it’s been my baby for so long, and to have it out in the world, and to have people’s reactions be the way they are, it’s just mind-blowing to me.”

So thank you so much for everything.

“Levitating,” which was first released in 2020 in conjunction with Future Nostalgia, has received a lot of praise (and a lot of streams) since then.

With almost 3 billion audience impressions, “Levitating” became the most played radio song of 2021.

“Levitating,” by Dua Lipa, was the most-streamed song in the United States in 2021, according to Billboard, with 804.71 million on-demand audio and video streams combined.

It’s also the most-streamed audio-only on-demand song (626.56 million).”

DaBaby, a rap artist who recently came under fire for homophobic remarks, appeared in one of the “Levitating” versions.

As a result, music fans preferred Lipa’s song without the cameo.

“Levitating” has over 410 million Spotify plays, but it still trails “Don’t Stop Now,” which has 1.7 billion.

With 2.4 billion audience impressions, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s collaboration “Save Your Tears” was the second most heard radio song in 2021.

Lipa has also been honored at a number of award ceremonies.

Future Nostalgia won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021, and Lipa even performed songs from the album at the ceremony.

(She won the Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording earlier this year.)

Lipa recently released “Cold Heart,” a collaboration with legendary artist Elton John, to add to her impressive resume…

