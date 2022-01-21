In the year 2022, home trends are expected to take over.

In the year 2022, home styles are expected to dominate.

Stay at home and dare to be different!

Over the past two years, many people’s homes have taken on new functions.

We’ve all had to make changes to our lifestyles in order to stay safe and healthy, from converting dining room tables into mini offices to using small corners as home gyms.

However, spending more time at home has taught us the value of making improvements to your home or apartment.

If you’re looking to redecorate your home but aren’t sure where to begin, we recommend following the latest interior design trends to help you make decisions.

More ’70s-inspired décor, curved furniture, nature-inspired accents, and a greater focus on maximalist design are expected in 2022.

Although your space should always reflect your personal aesthetic and passions, these trends will undoubtedly inspire more creativity in your home.

We’ve compiled a list of the top five home trends for 2022, as well as furniture and décor suggestions for every budget.

Decor Inspired by the 1970s

Expect to see a lot of retro furniture, warm hues, velvet and leather accents, as well as geometric patterns, as Austin Powers would say.

To add a splash of color, hang these prints above your sofa or in a hallway.

This mushroom lamp will definitely start a conversation, in addition to making any table look a little more rad. It will also improve the room’s ambience.

Light some candles and display them in these vintage-inspired holders!

If your couch is in need of an upgrade, we recommend this recycled leather sofa!

With this faux leather loveseat, you can get a similar look for half the price.

Plus, it’s scratch-proof!

Put your favorite books and trinkets on display with this colorful mid-century modern bookshelf.

A fun rug can sometimes be all you need to bring your space together.

In 2022, we believe the checkerboard trend will be here to stay.

The rich velvet hue of this chair will spark a conversation.

