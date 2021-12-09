In the Yearly Departed Trailer, Yvonne Orji and Jane Fonda tell 2021 to f*** off.

In a yearly departed trailer, Yvonne Orji and Jane Fonda tell 2021 to Eff Off.

With the second installment of Prime Video’s Yearly Departed, we’re ready to say “goodbye” to 2021 and usher in the new year.

A hilarious all-women lineup, including host Yvonne Orji and special guests Jane Fonda, Meg Stalter, Dulcé Sloan, and Chelsea Peretti, takes the altar stage in an E! exclusive clip from the long-awaited Amazon Original Special, as they prepare to roast and toast away the year.

“Today, we’ve gathered here to lay 2021 to rest,” Orji says in the video.

“2021 toyed with my emotions so much that I mistook us for a couple.”

“I’m sorry I’m late,” Fonda says halfway through the clip.

“But I am a living legend,” she says, despite her lack of punctuality.

“When things get this cataclysmic, I usually file for divorce,” Fonda, who has been married three times, continues.

The video continues with other eulogists such as Aparna Nancherla and X Mayo, as well as a musical performance by Alessia Cara, from Plan B party favors to champagne toasts.

According to the show’s description, the comedians will “bid farewell to Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom, along with a few surprises still to come” in the Linda Mendoza-directed special.

We can’t wait to see Yearly Departed when it debuts in December, especially after seeing this clip.

