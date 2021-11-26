In their Black Friday deals, Boots offers a half-price Lancome Gift Set.

In Black Friday deals, Boots offers a half-price Lancome Gift Set.

The gorgeous Lancome Glow, Volume, Hydration Gift Set is half price, which is great news for beauty fans.

Lancome is known for its award-winning mascaras, luxurious serums, and youth-preserving potions, and this bundle from the renowned beauty brand Lancome will save you £35!

Beauty fans adore the French skincare brand, which is part of the L’Oreal family of brands.

It’s unusual to find Lancome products at this low a price, so this is a great chance to get a good deal.

The Lancome Glow, Volume, Hydrate Gift Set is the ideal present for a beauty enthusiast this holiday season.

The Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Day Cream, Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Night Cream, Monsieur Big mascara, and Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate are all included in this lovely gift set.

They’re all cult products in their own right, and when you put them all together, you get a great deal.

It’s usually £70, but it’s on sale for £35 here, but you’ll have to act quickly because the discounts are only valid until November 30.

With some exceptions, Boots offers an order and collect service for £1.50 (or free on orders over £20) that will have your item delivered to a designated store by 12pm the next day (with some exclusions).

Your item will be delivered within 5 working days for £3.50 (or free for orders over £30).

The cost of next-day delivery is £4.75, and Saturday delivery is £5.50.

Boots offers a variety of discounts, which can be found here.

It’s also worthwhile to sign up for the Boots Advantage Card, which allows you to earn points as you shop.

Health Service Discounts and a 10% student discount are also available to qualified customers at Boots.

