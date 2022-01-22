In their divorce, Kelly Clarkson gives Brandon Blackstock 5% of their Montana ranch.

In their divorce settlement, Kelly Clarkson gives Brandon Blackstock 5% of their Montana ranch.

Kelly Clarkson has agreed to give her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock a 5% stake in their Montana ranch, according to Us Weekly.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 20, the “Because of You” singer, 39, and the talent manager, 45, reached a settlement.

The Grammy winner agreed to give her ex 5.12 percent ownership of the property, worth (dollar)908,800 out of a total value of (dollar)17,750,000.

For months, the ex-spouses have been fighting over who owns the Montana home.

Clarkson was unsuccessful in her attempt to evict Blackstock from the property late last year.

In December 2021, a source exclusively told Us, “Kelly recently had a major legal setback in her bid to have Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her.”

“He’s been living there and claims he doesn’t have the financial means to buy a home at this time, citing an unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

Blackstock has previously stated that he intends to retire from the entertainment industry and pursue a career as a full-time rancher.

The singer of “Miss Independent” wanted to sell the house, but her ex-husband claimed he needed it for his business.

A judge ruled in August 2021 that Blackstock would be liable for the ranch’s monthly costs.

Clarkson would be allowed to try to sell the house if he didn’t keep up with the payments.

After nearly seven years of marriage, the American Idol winner filed for divorce from the Texas native in June 2020.

River, 7, and Remington, 5 are the couple’s children.

Clarkson and Blackstock reached a custody agreement for their children five months after filing for divorce.

The “Breakaway” singer was declared legally single in September 2021, but she and her ex are still working out the details of their divorce.

An insider told Us last year that envy was one of the reasons for the breakup.

In August 2021, a source said, “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time.”

“She is the star of another hit show, The Voice, and was a high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show.

Brandon was envious of it and let her know about it.”

