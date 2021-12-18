In their final televised performance together for MTV Unplugged, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet are a class act.

In their final televised performance for ‘MTV Unplugged,’ Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet are a class act.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have taken their final bows together.

MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga featured the iconic duo performing stripped-down versions of their duets and solo songs from their second collaborative album, Love For Sale.

Their final televised performance together was on Thursday’s special, which aired on ABC.

The legendary 95-year-old artist and House of Gucci star were a class act as they performed “Love For Sale,” “Night And Day,” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” among other hits, in front of an intimate audience in New York City earlier this year.

Bennett looked sharp in a black suit, while Gaga radiated in a mint ballgown.

Bennett had previously appeared in an episode of Unplugged in 1994, but this was Gaga’s first.

The two singers first collaborated on their 2014 album Cheek to Cheek, and this year they released Love For Sale.

Six GRAMMY nominations were given to the second LP.

Gaga, who took to social media after the GRAMMY announcements to share a sweet message for Bennett, was overjoyed by the news.

“I’m stumped.”

I can’t stop crying and am completely speechless.

“This means a lot to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter, who wrote all these timeless classics,” she wrote.

“I’ll never forget congratulating Tony on his six nominations today.”

I’ll never forget that he could hear every word I said today and realized that the entire world was celebrating him and jazz – a genre that has always embodied the joy, abundance, and imagination of Black music.”

“At 95, he has received more nominations than ever before.

“I’m incredibly honored to be his musical partner and friend,” she continued.

“Believe in love and partnership, even though we’ve been together for 60 years and have Alzheimer’s.”

Tony, I adore you, and the rest of the world does as well.

“I mean, how could they not?” says the narrator.

Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) shared a post.

In a February interview with AARP Magazine, the music legend revealed that he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016, and that his cognitive abilities are steadily deteriorating as he gets older.

Gaga, according to Bennett’s son.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet Are a Class Act in Final Televised Performance Together for ‘MTV Unplugged’