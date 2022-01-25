In their only ‘Tonight Show’ interview, Elizabeth Taylor revealed Grace Kelly’s birthday pact with Johnny Carson.

Prior to turning 60, actress Elizabeth Taylor told Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in their only interview that she was looking forward to her birthday and that it was “kind of a miracle” she had survived.

She did, however, reveal that before she and Grace Kelly, the literal princess, turned 40, they worried together about their “impending doom.”

As a result, the icons made a birthday pact to celebrate the occasion in style.

How did they each make a “big deal” out of their 40th birthdays?

Taylor revealed to Carson in a 1992 interview that she and Kelly had talked a few months before their “kind of impending doom of 40” in an interview available on YouTube.

“What are we going to do?” they wondered, according to Taylor, both distressed.

But their brilliant conclusion was that they would face the milestone “head on… make a big deal out of it, and have a good time,” as Taylor put it.

Kelly threw a “wonderful” party in Monte Carlo, while she threw a “super” party in Budapest, she revealed.

“I went to hers and she came to mine… and we just turned 40 with a bang,” she told Jimmy Fallon.

Carson asked Taylor about having “a diamond the size of a kumquat” during her Tonight Show interview.

She exclaimed, “Oh, I still have it.”

“Things like that aren’t thrown away.”

It appears that she was referring to the Taylor-BurtonCartier diamond.

In 1969, her repeat husband, Richard Burton, gave it to her as a lavish gift.

Burton paid (dollar)1.5 million for the 69-carat diamond, according to HISTORY.

During a fight, he allegedly called Taylor’s hands “large and ugly,” prompting her to demand a ring to make them “smaller and more attractive.”

Taylor wore the eye-catching diamond in a necklace to the big event when Kelly turned 40 and threw her Monte Carlo birthday party.

She reportedly auctioned the diamond for (dollar)3 million after her second and final divorce from Burton.

Taylor revealed to Carson that she was planning on indulging her inner child with a trip to a Disney theme park to celebrate her 60th birthday.

She did, however, tell the TV legend, who claimed to be enamored with her, that it was…

