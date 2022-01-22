In their winter sale, Echelon is offering over £350 off fitness bikes, plus a free iPad.

In their winter sale, Echelon is offering up to £350 off fitness bikes, plus a free iPad.

JANUARY has arrived, and for some, the arrival of the New Year heralds the beginning of a new fitness regimen or a health kick.

If that’s the case, Echelon has a variety of deals on exercise bikes and other sporting equipment available online.

Shoppers can save over £350 on an EX3 or EX5s exercise bike, rower, or treadmill, plus get a free iPad, as part of Echelon’s Winter Sale.

The sports equipment retailer is going all out, offering customers the chance to save £379 on a variety of exercise machines.

The popular Connect EX-3 and EX-5S exercise bikes, as well as the Echelon Row, are included in the deal.

Additionally, customers who purchase either the Smart Connect EX-3 or the Echelon Row will receive a Grade A Refurbished Apple iPad.

The price of the EX-3 smart exercise bike has been reduced from £1199 to £949, and the price of the EX-5S has been reduced from £1,599 to £1,299.

When used with a tablet, the EX-3 smart exercise bike allows you to enjoy your own cycle or spin class in the comfort of your own home. It can be used for on demand and live classes.

The Echelon Row has been reduced from £1,119 to £949, and is packed with impressive smart technology.

That’s a saving of £379, plus a free iPad.

There’s also a £300 discount on the new Connect EX-5, but it doesn’t include the iPad.

It has a 21.5″ HD screen so you can fully immerse yourself in your class or scenic route while cycling, as well as dual audio jacks for a complete sound experience.

If you want to take advantage of these offers, you’ll have to act quickly because they’ll sell out quickly.

To track your fitness levels, you can connect your Echelon equipment to fitness apps like Strava, ZSwift, Apple Health, and FitBit, or link to the Echelon leaderboard to compete with others – even friends and family.

The bike can be purchased outright or on a monthly payment plan.

To get the most out of your exercise bike in your home, sign up for one of the Echelon membership plans, which range from £19.99 to £29.99 per month.

