In This 1990s Love Story, Sarah Michelle Gellar Almost Played Leonardo DiCaprio

In this 1990s love story, Sarah Michelle Gellar almost played opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio has had a legendary career in Hollywood.

But, before becoming one of the most acclaimed and bankable actors in the industry, he went through a tumultuous teen idol phase.

This was especially true after the release of Titanic, which shattered box office records and garnered numerous accolades.

DiCaprio was on the verge of collaborating with Sarah Michelle Gellar, a rising star at the time.

This is the project that brought these two actors together so close to becoming one.

Gellar is best known these days for playing Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s titular character.

She won a Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Kendall Hart on All My Children before that.

In fact, the actor’s work was primarily confined to the small screen.

She appeared as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in a 1991 TV miniseries and made several guest appearances on his shows.

Her movie experience, on the other hand, was almost non-existent.

In fact, prior to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the majority of her attempts to break into film were shelved before they even began.

Gellar, for example, was almost cast in Clueless in 1995 and a number of other critically acclaimed films.

Her biggest film role up to that point was a supporting role in Sally Kirkland’s 1989 thriller High Stakes.

But one of the most intriguing what-ifs was when Gellar was on the verge of landing a leading role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, star of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ keeps a stake next to her bed.

The project in question was Romeo (plus) Juliet by William Shakespeare.

This 1996 adaptation provided a fresh take on the classic story while maintaining the original Shakespearean language.

Gellar was one of many actors who auditioned for the part of Juliet Capulet, according to Vulture.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aaliyah, Kate Winslet, Christina Ricci, and Natalie Portman — who was deemed too young — all auditioned for the role of Romeo (plus) Juliet.

Claire Danes won the role after making eye contact with Leonardo DiCaprio during her audition, according to Grazia magazine.

In the following year, Gellar would star alongside Hewitt in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

That film came out just seven months after Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

And it propelled Gellar’s film career forward.

She’d go on to star in films like Scream 2, Cruel Intentions, Scooby-Doo, and The Grudge.

Gellar’s career has taken off in recent years…

