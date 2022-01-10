In this 2-piece set, find 5 AM Workout Motivation like Kristin Cavallari.

This 2-Piece Set has Kristin Cavallari’s 5 AM Workout Motivation.

Do you work out in the mornings or evenings? If so, how do you stay motivated? It’s difficult in the mornings because it takes a long time to shake off sleep and reawaken muscles that have been sleeping all night, but it’s also difficult in the evenings because after a long day at work, all we want to do is relax.

Nonetheless, people do it.

Secrets and techniques vary from person to person.

Some people prepare their yoga mat the night before, drink a glass of ice water as soon as their alarm goes off, and set reminders on their phones.

For us, having super cute and well-made workout wear on hand is the best method.

It also doesn’t hurt to take some celebrity advice!

The most recent source of inspiration was a mirror selfie on Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram Story, which you can see above.

The designer and cookbook author posed triumphantly alone in her gym, with a timestamp indicating that she had completed her workout by 6 a.m.

We think her adorable two-piece animal-print workout set played a big role in how the busy mama did it!

So we went on the hunt, and we discovered a similar set on Amazon for under (dollar)30 that elicited the same deep-seated sense of motivation.

This two-piece set comes with a sports bra and high-waisted leggings, and the quality is on par with Cavallari’s.

The moisture-wicking performance fabric is soft and breathable, and the medium-to-high support means it’s ready for anything, including your dreaded cardio HIIT routine!

At Amazon, you can get the Aleumdr 2-Piece Yoga Athletic Set for just (dollar)27! Please note that prices are correct as of September 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

The wide, comfortable straps at the top of this set will not dig into your skin.

