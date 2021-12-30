In this adorable dancing video, you can see Serena Williams’ twin sister Olympia and her daughter Serena Williams.

In this adorable dancing video, you can see Serena Williams’ twin sister Olympia.

Olympia Williams, Serena Williams’ 4-year-old daughter, stole the show in an adorable video in which the mother-daughter duo wore matching ballerina outfits.

Outfits that are game, set, and match!

On Thursday, Dec. 14, Serena Williams took to Instagram.

Even Serena had to admit that her little one was stealing the show as Olympia went on to show off her sweet dance moves in the short clip captioned “My morning.”

“Wait, I don’t need to be in the picture,” she said, smiling as she stepped out of the frame.

“Man, you have way too much pizzazz.”

The fact that the mother-daughter duo wore matching ballerina outfits with white tops, pink skirts, and identical sunglasses thanks to an Instagram filter made the video even more precious.

Serena and Olympia have a habit of imitating each other’s style, whether on the tennis court or on the red carpet.

At the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard last month, the two wore matching David Koma one-legged jumpsuits.

The mother and daughter wore matching swimsuits on a beach vacation before the premiere of the film, which is based on the true story of Serena and her sister Venus Williams’ childhood.

Serena’s sweatshirt said “Mama,” and Olympia’s said “I got it from my Mama” on another occasion.

On September 1, 2017, Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed Olympia, their first child together.

They married two months later in front of a star-studded guest list that included Beyoncé, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Anna Wintour, and Kim Kardashian.

Olympia is already following in her mother’s footsteps today.

Serena has stated that she does not “force tennis” on her daughter, but it appears that she enjoys the sport.

Williams told InStyle, “She has a tiny Wilson racket and she always says, ‘Tennis, tennis!”

“I just finished training, and the last thing I want to do is play tennis, but I can’t say no to her!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see more of Olympia.

Serena Williams, an AbbVie spokesperson, has teamed up with her daughter Olympia for a new campaign.

Moments from behind the scenes…

