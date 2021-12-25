In this Christmas Eve photo, Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis, and their children Ryder, 4, and Ace, 7 months, wear matching pajamas.

In this Christmas Eve photo, teen mom Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis, and their children Ryder, 4, and Ace, 7 months, are dressed in matching pajamas.

Cheyenne Floyd of TEEN Mom, her fiancé Zach Davis, and their children Ryder, four, and Ace, seven months, posed in matching pajamas for a sweet Christmas eve photo.

In April, the couple announced their engagement.

On her Instagram Story, the MTV star shared the adorable family photo.

She, Zach, and the kids were all dressed in matching tan pajamas in the photo.

Words appeared to be written in white on the outfits, but it’s unclear what they said.

Cheyenne, 29, and her family posed in front of their Christmas tree and a stack of presents, beaming.

A sticker on the photo reads “Merry Christmas eve eve,” which is a reference to the TV show Friends.

Cheyenne shared two more family photos on her Instagram account the same day.

The four members of the family wore identical black shirts in the photos.

In the first of two photos, Cheyenne is holding Ace and Zach is holding Ryder.

In the second photograph, the parents have switched their children.

“Happy Holidays,” the Teen Mom star captioned the photo, and she received many holiday wishes from her fans.

Leah Messer replied with a heart and the words “Happy Holidays.”

Meanwhile, Gary Shirley commented on the post, “Beautiful family.”

Cheyenne and Zach are the parents of Ace, who was born in May.

Cory Wharton and she are Ryder’s roommates.

Zach has been a loving stepfather to Ryder, despite the fact that he is not his biological child.

His love for his stepdaughter was recently tattooed on his hand.

Zach shared a photo of a tattoo of Ryder’s face on Instagram.

Along with the portrait, he also got her name tattooed.

Cheyenne was the first person to post a photo of the tattoo on social media.

“My fiancé tattooed his bonus daughter’s portrait today,” she gushed.

“I am so blessed to have a man who not only loves me but also loves my daughter as his own,” she added.

The display was well-received by fans.

“I’m seriously crying omg,” one person said.

“Omg that’s so beautiful! I’m crying,” another Instagram user exclaimed.

It’s beautiful to see a man who loves your child as if he were his own.

That’s exactly how it ought to be.

You got your hands on a genuine one…

God bless you, one for which we all pray!”

“That’s a beautiful expression of love and to show Ryder that she’s just as much a part of his heart as you and Ace are,” another user said.

Zach has never shied away from making grand gestures in the presence of Ryder.

When Zach proposed to Cheyenne in April, he gave her a diamond ring as a token of his love for her.

Zach proposed at their baby shower, which was themed around teddy bears.

“Still…,” Cheyenne captioned an Instagram Story from the special day.

